First Alert Forecast: Lots of 80s for the first full day or spring

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Spring officially arrives with the vernal equinox today, at 11:49 p.m. and to welcome the new season a very toasty ridge of high pressure will be building over the Cape Fear Region! For some perspective, average high temperatures are mainly in the upper 60s for mid-March. A cold front will break the toasty pattern over the weekend which will usher in some cooler seasonable air. For now consider these growing high temperatures...