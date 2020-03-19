First Alert Forecast: Lots of 80s for the first full day or spring

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Spring officially arrives with the vernal equinox today, at 11:49 p.m. and to welcome the new season a very toasty ridge of high pressure will be building over the Cape Fear Region! For some perspective, average high temperatures are mainly in the upper 60s for mid-March. A cold front will break the toasty pattern over the weekend which will usher in some cooler seasonable air. For now consider these growing high temperatures...
Thursday: temperatures will grow near 78-84 on the mainland, 72-78 for the beaches. The risk for a shower or storm will generally stay low, near 20% otherwise enjoy mostly sunny to at times partly cloudy skies.
Friday: temperatures will soar to 80-86 on the mainland, 74-80 for the beaches. Enjoy mostly sunny skies and with a low chance for a stray shower, near 10%.
Your long-range forecast features a sharp weekend cool-down and variable rain chances. After a cool down to start the week we’ll see warmer weather as the new week progresses. Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: a full, location-specific, ten-day forecast is just a tap away on your WECT Weather App! Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great day!
