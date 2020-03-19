Duke Energy waives late fees to help customers during pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas will now waive customers’ late penalties.
The announcement comes after the company said it would suspend service disconnections last week in an effort to ease financial costs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting March 21, all late fees and fees on returned payments will be waived.
It will be in effect until the national state of emergency is lifted.
"This is an unprecedented crisis that requires an unprecedented response,” said Duke Energy president and CEO Lynn Good.
“Our goal is to continue providing reliable service while helping our most vulnerable customers during this extraordinary time,” she continued.
The Duke Energy Foundation will also donate $1.3 million to hunger relief programs, which includes providing meals to families impacted by school closures.
