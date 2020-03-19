CFPUA: Don’t flush wipes, cleaning supplies down toilets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with CFPUA say that customers should avoid flushing products other than toilet paper down a toilet during COVID-19 cleaning.
Flushing products like sanitizing wipes or paper towels can clog toilets, potentially damaging fixtures and leading to costly plumbing repairs. These products can cause even bigger problems for our community’s wastewater system, where severe blockages can cause sewer main breaks and overflows.
Even wipes marketed as “flushable” are not toilet-friendly.
Dispose of all non-toilet paper products properly by throwing them in the garbage.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.