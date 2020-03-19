Cato: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.
The clothing retailer posted revenue of $190.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $35.9 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $825.3 million.
Cato shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 22% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATO