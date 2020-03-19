Bald Head Island issues state of emergency, calls for voluntary evacuation

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Village of Bald Head Island declared a State of Emergency with a voluntary evacuation of occupants in response to the Covid-19 situation taking place across the world.
After 6 p.m. Thursday, only property owners and residents, along with business owners, employees and municipal workers will be allowed on the island.
All short-term rentals will need to be vacated no later than 2 p.m. this Sunday and no new rentals can take place starting immediately.
The Village Manager, Assistant Manager or another designated person is now authorized to take actions to restrict access and hours at village-managed areas.
The order is in effect until the end of April at this point.
