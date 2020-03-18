UNCW will use online classes for the remainder of semester

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the University of North Carolina at Wilmington announced Wednesday that online and alternative instruction will remain in effect for the remainder of the spring semester.
Students are asked to be patient while supervisors work to develop plans and as they receive more guidance from various campus units.
UNCW made the decision Tuesday to require all students to leave residence halls and return to their permanent homes, or remain in their off-campus locations, if circumstances permit.
All UNCW students should prepare to get their things between now and Sunday, March 22, at 5 p.m.
Students who are not able to retrieve their belongings before Sunday at 5 p.m. will be able to do so during a later time as designated by the university. (Please note that this window may occur a month or more after March 22nd, as no one can predict the course the pandemic will take in the weeks to come.)
Rooms will remain locked until that future retrieval window.
“We are aware of the intermittent technical issues given the flood of users accessing the system, and will communicate an update as quickly as possible,” UNCW wrote in an email to students. “We will share additional information as soon as it is available. Thank you for your patience as our employees continue to manage this difficult situation to the best of their abilities.”
