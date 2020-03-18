Tracking Testing: A look at COVID-19 testing in Southeastern North Carolina

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - WECT has joined with several other media outlets around the state to take a look at the testing process for COVID-19 as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus grows.
Wednesday afternoon, New Hanover County announced its first presumptive-positive case, which joins the one announced over the weekend in Brunswick County.
Both counties have been, for the most part, able to track the number of tests conducted.
Editor’s Note: Numbers of tests conducted will change. WECT will update this story as information becomes available.
Brunswick County, which has begun providing updates on the number of tests conducted as part of its daily briefing, indicated it was aware of 76 samples collected in the county as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. Of those, 69 were pending at the close of business, and six had come back negative.
The Brunswick County individual who tested presumptive-positive had flown into the Wilmington International Airport the day before being tested.
New Hanover County has attempted to keep track of the number of tests conducted, both by the health department and private labs in the area.
A spokesperson said: “As of 5 p.m. on March 17, New Hanover County Public Health has collected two samples for COVID-19 testing, and has been made aware of 48 tests through private physicians and labs, for a total of 50.”
The county reportedly no longer “monitors” those who have been tested for COVID-19, but patients are instead given self-isolation guidelines to follow, and someone from the health department will follow up on the individual’s test results.
Pender and Bladen counties responded to WECT’s inquiries and reported they had not presumptive positives, but did not answer the additional questions regarding testing. A Bladen County representative said they would get back to WECT with answers to those questions at a later time.
Columbus County did not respond to requests for information.
