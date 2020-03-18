SunFun Rentals helping bring meals to neighbors on Pleasure Island

“If no one wants to come out of their home who called in an order we’d be glad to go pick it up and bring it to them free," says Dean Embler, Owner of SunFun Rentals. “It’s just being part of the community. Helping out. It’s a time of need. We’re use to hurricanes but it’s a little different of a situation now. We know a lot of people don’t want to get out with the virus so were bringing their meals to them.”