SunFun Rentals helping bring meals to neighbors on Pleasure Island

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - SunFun Rentals is offering free deliveries to residents in Carolina and Kure Beach.
“If no one wants to come out of their home who called in an order we’d be glad to go pick it up and bring it to them free," says Dean Embler, Owner of SunFun Rentals. “It’s just being part of the community. Helping out. It’s a time of need. We’re use to hurricanes but it’s a little different of a situation now. We know a lot of people don’t want to get out with the virus so were bringing their meals to them.”
SunFun is delivering groceries to residents that have already placed online orders and have been shopped for, medicine for at risk population and food from restaurants who are still offering delivery or curbside.
When you place you orders, let them know that you would like SunFun Taxi to deliver. The restaurants that are participating are:
- Lazy Pirate
- Gulfstream Restaurant
- Island Burgers & Bites and Beverage
- Bowman’s At The Beach
- El Cazador Carolina Beach
- The Spot CB
- Uncle Vinny’s
- Pop’s Homemade Ice Cream
- Olde Salty’s
- Flaming Amy’s Burrito Barn CB
- Carolina Smokehouse
- Kate’s Pancake House
- HopLite IRISH PUB and Restaurant
- JuSea NC
- Stoked
- Jack Mackerel’s Grill
