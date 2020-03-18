School districts address ‘optional workdays’ for staff, add work-from-home options

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Halfway through the first week of school shutdowns thanks to COVID-19, school districts are adjusting workflow as students remain home.
Students will be out of the classroom for at least the remainder of March thanks to Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order on March 14.
For teachers and other staff, however, the picture looks different depending on the employee’s position.
“We are continuously meeting and having conversations to adjust as more guidance is received from the state,” said Daniel Seamans, the public information officer for Brunswick County Schools.
At last check, Brunswick County is the only county in Southeastern North Carolina with a presumptive-positive case of COVID-19.
Superintendents and school representatives WECT spoke to said schools have been asked by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to approach the COVID-19 closures in the same way they would an inclement weather closure.
That means for teachers and staff the days are “optional workdays."
According to the state policy manual, when a school is closed and there is an “optional workday” staff are expected to come to work, otherwise they must use a personal vacation day or unpaid day off.
New Hanover County Schools Interim Superintendent Del Burns said after a board meeting Tuesday night school districts are “bound” to these leave rules and have to follow guidance from the state.
School districts across Southeastern North Carolina have begun instituting work from home policies for those teachers and staff who are able to do so.
“We are operating on a case-by-case situation for staff who request to work from home,” Seamans said. “If they provide a reason to work from home, we have flexibility to offer that right now.”
Brunswick, New Hanover, and Columbus County schools told WECT they are activating work-from-home capabilities, with employees instructed to request the ability to work remotely.
If approved, these staff — ranging from administrators to teachers and others — will need to log their hours and provide a record of their activity.
Kelly Jones, a spokesperson for Columbus County Schools, said several staff members in that district have been approved to work from home.
Whiteville City Schools provided WECT a copy of its expectations for employees. Teachers and administrators are required to split their time between remote work and 17.5 hours weekly working on-site at their schools.
For those who have no option to work from home due to the nature of their jobs, including bus drivers, custodians, child nutrition staff and teacher assistance, districts are keeping the state’s optional-workday guidelines.
Bus drivers are able to come to school sites and will be provided with other work in many cases.
“These optional workdays will allow for more flexibility for staff, ensure continuity of pay, and will allow for buildings to be adequately cleaned each day,” Seamans said.
For staff who are at-risk due to their age or their health, school districts are in general operating on a case-by-case basis, with the recommendation from superintendents and spokespersons being: Employees should contact their human resources department for guidance.
Additionally, Seamans said employees should check in regularly with their supervisors, but particularly before the start of each shift.
“This is an evolving scenario and we will make adjustments as we receive additional guidance from the state,” he said.
