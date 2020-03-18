Police searching for driver accused of hitting bicyclist

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Wilmington are looking for the driver of a truck, who is accused hitting a bicyclist and taking off.
The cyclist is expected to be okay, according to authorities.
The incident happened at 5:30 pm last Thursday, March 12th in the 2500 block of Carolina Beach Road. Authorities say the cyclist was crossing on the wrong side of the road in front of a stop sign when a male driver in a white truck hit him.
On top of getting injured, the cyclist also got a citation from police for cycling on the wrong side of the road and failing to register.
If you have any information on the driver in the white truck, contact police at (910) 343-3609. You can also use tip708.com.
