Police investigate shooting, man in serious condition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Police were called to respond to the 400 block of Swann Street Tuesday evening around 6 in reference to a man who had been shot.
According to police, 19-year-old Trev’yon Canton Marshall was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable but serious condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
