Panthers release Eric Reid 1 year after contract extension

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) waits for a play during the second half at an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans. The Panthers have released Eric Reid just 13 months after giving the veteran safety a three-year, $22 million contract extension. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File) (Source: Butch Dill)