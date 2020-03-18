Panthers release Eric Reid 1 year after contract extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Panthers have released Eric Reid just 13 months after giving the veteran safety a three-year, $22 million contract extension.
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney extended Reid’s deal in February of 2019 and gave him a $9 million signing bonus.
The decision to release Reid means the Panthers will be on the hook for $5 million in dead money.
The Panthers re-signed safety Tre Boston to a three-year, $18 million contract on Tuesday.
They also agreed to terms with free agent safety Juston Burris from the Browns earlier this week.
