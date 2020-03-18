Motorcyclist dies after crash on 16th Street, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday evening and three motorcyclists have been taken into custody after what police call a “reckless driving incident.”
Wilmington police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at 16th Street and Church Street. A group of motorcyclists were traveling south on 16th Street at a high rate of speed when one member swerved to avoid a vehicle and crashed into a pole.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Officials have not released any information on the person’s identity or the charges the motorcyclists face.
