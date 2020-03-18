Looking for takeout or delivery? Check out these spots to see what’s cooking

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Restaurants may no longer be allowed to serve dine-in customers but that doesn’t mean you have to cook tonight.
Restaurant owners and foodies in the area are flocking to a Facebook group to make sure everyone knows there are options.
Thousands of people have joined the Facebook group Wilmington Area-Take Out & Delivery since its creation Tuesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 4,700 people had joined the group.
Wilmington Downtown Inc. also has compiled a list of downtown eateries that are offering online, curbside pickup and/or delivery options. You can find that list here.
“Downtown has over 225 shops, restaurants, breweries and pubs and WDI wants to do everything possible to help local businesses and employees,” said WDI Chair Dane Scalise. “We are hopeful and optimistic about this new way to shop or eat from our locally-owned businesses during this challenging period,”
In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday mandating restaurants and bars close in-restaurant seating.
