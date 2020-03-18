Leland police seeking suspects in theft at thrift shop

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals it says took items from a thrift store.
According to a Facebook post from Leland police, the incident took place at Hope Chest Thrift Shop on Village Road on March 12.
Police say the individuals took items belonging to the store and attempted to break into a trailer on the property.
They were operating a mid-2000 model silver or light-colored Toyota Scion, according to the post.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Kazee at 910-371-0274 or jkazee@townofleland.com.
