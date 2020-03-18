Kure Beach pier closing Thursday in effort to discourage beach traffic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The management of the Kure Beach pier posted on Facebook that they will be closing down the pier to traffic starting Thursday in an effort to help in the efforts to contain coronavirus.
"We feel that we are encouraging people to come to the beach and congregate ie... if you look on the webcam there are more people on the beach and pier than there is in New York City, "Mike and Paul Robertson are quoted as saying on the public post Wednesday. “We feel that we all need to do the right thing and take this seriously.”
The management plans to keep the gate closed until Friday, April 3rd.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.