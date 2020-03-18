“It’s not a hard virus to kill”: Chief epidemiologist at NHRMC says coronavirus can be controlled if everyone follows guidelines

“The nice thing about coronavirus--if there is a nice thing—is it’s a relatively puny virus in terms of being able to inactivate,” says Dr. Paul Kamitsuka, chief epidemiologist at NHRMC. It’s an envelope to viruses so plain ole’ soap and water should do just fine because it would disrupt the envelope around the virus. So, it’s not a hard virus to kill on your hands or on your surfaces. We just have to be diligent about doing it.”