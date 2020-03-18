Impacted by the coronavirus? How to file for unemployment in N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic that limits bars and restaurants to takeout and delivery orders only. No one is allowed to eat inside these establishments.
Many people in the service and hospitality industries, among others, have lost their jobs during this tumultuous time.
“The reality is, people will be losing jobs and businesses have lost customers,” Cooper said.
That being said, Cooper’s executive order does the following:
- removes the one-week waiting period to apply for unemployment benefits for those workers who lose their jobs;
- removes the requirement that a person must look for another job during this time when so many potential employers are closed and social distancing guidelines are in effect
- allows employees who lose their jobs or, in certain cases have their hours reduced due to COVID-19 issues, to apply for unemployment benefits
- waives the requirement that part of the application process be in person
- directs that these unemployment losses won’t be counted against employers
Before you begin to file your claim, make sure you have the following information available:
- Your Social Security Number.
- Details from your most recent employer about separation, vacation or severance pay you received, will receive, or are entitled to receive.
- Details regarding any retirement pay (gross monthly amount of pay along with proof).
- Your bank routing number and account number if you would like unemployment payments directly deposited into your bank account. If you do not select direct deposit, payment will be placed on a DES issued debit card.
- Your work history for the past two years (employer name as it appears on your check stub, employer’s payroll and physical addresses, telephone number, employment dates, rate of pay and reason for separation from each employer)
Before you apply, be sure to click here for more details.
You can apply for benefits online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you need help, contact our Customer Call Center at 888-737-0259, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You must create an online account to file an application for Unemployment Insurance online.
Once your online account is activated, you may Sign In to begin your application for unemployment insurance.
