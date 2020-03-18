How salons, spas are practicing social distancing while hoping to stay open

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seagrass Salon and Day Spa in Wilmington says they plan to stay open until told otherwise.
The business in Mayfaire does hair, makeup, waxing, and several other spa services. The owner, Mark Maccalupo, says this field of work makes things a little tricky when it comes to keeping at a distance.
“Social distancing when you’re getting a haircut or receiving a spa service is obviously impossible," said Maccalupo. "We actually have three different rooms or three different departments in the salon so it does minimize the number of people in each area. Some clients when they’re getting hair colored are processing in their car to just kind of avoid contact.”
Like most salons, every employee is a small business owner; they have their own clients and pay “rent” to the salon. So every person who works there is a small business and a pandemic like this, could really hurt their businesses.
“If we do you have to shut down then we do," said Brandi Thomas, the esthetician at Seagrass Salon and Day Spa. "If I have to as an individual, small business owner close my room for two weeks, or whenever this is over, just to be safe and make sure I’m healthy and they’re healthy then yeah it’s totally fine.”
Thomas, along with the other employees at Seagrass, are taking extra precautions to make sure their clients, and themselves, remain healthy.
“We are required as estheticians, cosmetologist, nail techs, massage therapist to already maintain a level of sanitation in our rooms," said Thomas. "But with all this going on I have made a few changes in here. First, I completely remove my sheets. We change linen throughout every service but just to keep it even more safe I’m just sanitizing my vinyl bed I am wearing the N 95 mask with every client.”
Thomas says she always wears gloves when giving facials, working on eyelashes, and waxing clients.
“We obviously follow all the state board regulations," said Maccalupo. “We have always had, and continue to have, a full-time cleaning person. Some precautions we’re also taking: each technician is cleaning between each appointment whether it’s Clorox wipes, Lysol, or sanitizer; all of those things.”
Maccalupo says when they confirm an appointment with a client they also ask about their health.
“While we’re confirming we’re just kind of gives doing a check in or letting them know that the person that they’re going to come to is in good health," said Maccalupo. “It’s already staff policy that if you’re not feeling well, whether it’s this situation or the flu or any kind of thing. We’re making sure everybody’s healthy. And we’re doing that with the clients as well.”
“Money’s not my first priority when it comes to my job," said Thomas. “I’m going to make my clients happy. We’re going to get through this. People have been so supportive. Clients that have canceled have paid me because they know. I know that at the end of the day the community is going to come together and it will all work out.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.