First Alert Forecast: temps headed way up! ...until...

Your First Alert Forecast for Tuesday evening Mar. 17, 2020
By Gannon Medwick | March 18, 2020 at 4:44 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 4:44 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Spring officially arrives with the vernal equinox tomorrow, Thursday, March 19, at 11:49 p.m. and to welcome the new season a very toasty ridge of high pressure will be building over the Cape Fear Region! Consider these growing high temperatures...

Wednesday: 69-75 on the mainland, 63-69 for the beaches.

Thursday: 78-84 on the mainland, 72-78 for the beaches.

Friday: 80-86 on the mainland, 74-80 for the beaches.

Your long-range forecast features a sharp weekend cool-down and variable rain chances. Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: a full, location-specific, ten-day forecast is just a tap away on your WECT Weather App! Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great day!

