First Alert Forecast: temps headed way up! ...until...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Spring officially arrives with the vernal equinox tomorrow, Thursday, March 19, at 11:49 p.m. and to welcome the new season a very toasty ridge of high pressure will be building over the Cape Fear Region! Consider these growing high temperatures...
Wednesday: 69-75 on the mainland, 63-69 for the beaches.
Thursday: 78-84 on the mainland, 72-78 for the beaches.
Friday: 80-86 on the mainland, 74-80 for the beaches.
Your long-range forecast features a sharp weekend cool-down and variable rain chances. Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: a full, location-specific, ten-day forecast is just a tap away on your WECT Weather App! Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great day!
