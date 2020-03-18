Diligence returns to Wilmington for one of its final times

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard Cutter Diligence is back in familiar waters, docked on the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington.
The Diligence returned to the Port City Friday after a 39-day patrol in the North Atlantic. The cutter’s days in Wilmington are numbered as the crew is leaving to a new homeport in Pensacola, Florida in the summer.
The recent Diligence patrol started in Mayport, Florida, where the crew conducted more than a hundred drills and exercises.
They also did some enforcement of safety regulations for commercial vessels off the coast of the Carolinas.
