The Coast Guard Cutter will be heading to Florida this summer.

Diligence returns to Wilmington for one of its final times
USCGC Diligence ship docked in Wilmington North Carolina (Source: WECT)
March 18, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 5:38 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard Cutter Diligence is back in familiar waters, docked on the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington.

The Diligence returned to the Port City Friday after a 39-day patrol in the North Atlantic. The cutter’s days in Wilmington are numbered as the crew is leaving to a new homeport in Pensacola, Florida in the summer.

The recent Diligence patrol started in Mayport, Florida, where the crew conducted more than a hundred drills and exercises.

They also did some enforcement of safety regulations for commercial vessels off the coast of the Carolinas.

