Community activist files small-claims suit against NHCS attorney, board

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent member of the community has sued New Hanover County Schools and the system’s outgoing attorney, claiming they abridged his freedom of speech.
Rev. Dante Murphy, a man who has often been vocal in his disagreements with the Board of Education and who has spoken frequently about the ongoing sex scandal the school is embroiled in, filed a small-claims suit against the school system and outgoing attorney Wayne Bullard on March 11.
The complaint alleges the school board and Bullard violated Murphy’s freedom of speech during a series of board meetings, and asks the court to grant him $10,000 in damages.
Board members discussed the item during a closed session at their interim meeting Tuesday, March 17, but did not talk about it in open session.
After the meeting, WECT reached out to a spokesperson for the school system regarding the claim, who said the district does not have a comment on the matter at this time.
Murphy once led the call for an independent investigation into how the school system handles complaints of sexual abuse against students by teachers and employees.
In his complaint, Murphy references three occasions where he says his first amendment rights were violated by the board.
First, he references a February board meeting where he says he was “cut off” during his public comment, and not allowed to speak as long as other speakers on the list.
Second, Murphy says three board members were “berating him” at the March 5 meeting when they responded to his public comments.
Finally, Murphy references how Bullard filmed certain members of the audience when they spoke to the board on March 3.
Members of the community and even one school board member raised concerns over Bullard video recording speakers at the meeting.
Bullard announced he would resign from the board on March 10, with the effective date of his resignation as March 17, because he did not feel he would be supported in defending himself against the allegations surrounding the videoing.
