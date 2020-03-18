City of Wilmington creates free downtown parking spots for curbside pickup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Wilmington has tagged some downtown parking meters for free curbside pick-up from local restaurants.
Meters with the green sign that states “loading zone” are available for those picking up food or delivery drivers who grabbing food to deliver to customers. This is in response to Governor Roy Cooper’s order Tuesday, closing restaurants and bars to dine-in customers due to the Covid-19 situation.
The city made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
