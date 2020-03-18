City Council approves resolution regarding employees impacted by coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council took steps Tuesday night to help employees impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Council adopted a resolution to advance leave for city employees who are unable to work from home during the state of emergency declared by Governor Roy Cooper. The resolution allows any employee that is eligible to receive benefits (those who scheduled to work more than one thousand hours per year), and who has exhausted all appropriate leave, can be advanced up to ten additional working days between March 17 and the time that Gov. Cooper lifts the state of emergency. The leave advanced to the employee will be paid back through payroll deduction, so the city recovers the leave by the end of 2020.
“There may be other changes we need to make,” said Councilman Kevin O’Grady. “This has a timeline on it that might be sufficient. But perhaps it will have to be longer. I would expect of conditions change, we’ll get a change to this resolution.
Councilman Charlie Rivenbark raised an issue with the resolution, wanting to make sure any city employee who contracts the virus while doing their job would not be forced to use leave while under quarantine or treatment. Rivenbark read similar language passed Monday by New Hanover County Commissioners. He moved the language be incorporated into the resolution regarding the advanced leave, and it passed unanimously.
“I don’t think that someone doing city business contracts it, a fireman, a police officer, who contracts it in the course of doing city business shouldn’t have to suffer by using up their paid leave after they go through the 12 hours or days,” Rivenbark said. “I would not like to see those folks using up advanced leave and have to pay it back. I see a difference in those folks who could to out and in the performance of their job contract his virus.”
“If one of our police officers or anybody in the course of doing business for the City of Wilmington contracts this virus, they’re going to get paid, they’re gonna get sent home, but they will be paid,” said Mayor Bill Saffo. “I think that’s been made very clear.”
To see the resolution passed by council regarding advanced leave click here.
Council also approved the issuance of special obligation bonds of not more than $36 million dollars to provide financing for the Water Street Parking Deck Redevelopment and a portion of the North Waterfront Park. The city is paying for the parking deck portion of the RiverPlace project, while the developers, East-West Partners, is paying for the rest.
The amendment also includes approving the refinancing of the city’s 2010 bond at a lower interest rate, which will save the city $1.9 million.
