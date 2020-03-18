City Council approves resolution regarding employees impacted by coronavirus

Council adopted a resolution to advance leave for city employees who are unable to work from home during the state of emergency declared by Governor Roy Cooper. The resolution allows any employee that is eligible to receive benefits (those who scheduled to work more than one thousand hours per year), and who has exhausted all appropriate leave, can be advanced up to ten additional working days between March 17 and the time that Gov. Cooper lifts the state of emergency. The leave advanced to the employee will be paid back through payroll deduction, so the city recovers the leave by the end of 2020.