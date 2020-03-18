Cape Fear Delivery reacts to governor’s executive order

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The unsung heroes of the restaurant business right now are the delivery companies. While many eateries do take-out and curbside delivery, few have an elaborate delivery system. After the executive order from the governor to close all dine-in areas, they’re needed now more than ever.
“It’s huge, it’s our lifeline right now," said Luke Burke, Owner of Johnny Lukes Kitchen. "It’s the biggest and most important thing for us.”
That’s where Cape Fear Delivery steps in. If you go on their app you’ll see more than 100 companies they have either partnered with or delivered from.
Whether its food, groceries or medicines, if you need it, they can deliver it. Never in a million years would founder Michelle Barrow have thought the need for her company would be this great.
“You never hope it would come to this but we’re out there," said Barrow. "We’re willing to do the work, we’ve got the team and the capabilities to do it, so we’re here.”
Burke said that based on current conditions, Johnny Lukes will be able to keep its doors open, but he can’t say the same for other places. Dine-in services are crucial to any restaurant and bar and the profit loss is expected to be significant.
Barrow say she and her employees are doing their part to control the spread of the Coronavirus. Good hygiene measures like washing hands and using hand sanitizer after interactions are in place for the company. They also have the option of leaving customer’s orders on their doorstep or porch, eliminating contact all together.
Cape Fear Delivery currently serves New Hanover County to Hampstead, but with a growing need, Barrow said the likelihood of them expanding is growing.
The same goes for drivers also. She said they could be in the market to hire new drivers depending on how long the coronavirus pandemic lasts.
