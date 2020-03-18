Cameron Art Museum goes digital with virtual art class for kids

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Now that kids are out of school, the Cameron Art Museum wants to make sure your little one can still learn about art — but online.
The museum was forced to close indefinitely on Wednesday due to the ongoing novel coronavirus threat but despite the closure, the Art Explorer Thursdays program will continue...just a bit differently.
Typically, children would meet every week and have a book read to them. Then they would make art creations from that book and walk around and explore the museum.
But now, instead of meeting in person, museum officials will try and interact with the children through live broadcasts on Facebook.
The goal of the interactive show is to create a sense of normalcy for the children from the comfort of their homes.
As a plus, most of the crafts the kids will need can be found lying around the house.
“For example, with tomorrow’s activity, we’re going to be making crowns because that’s the theme of the book but were using paper plates, scraps of construction paper... things parents have at their house...cotton balls, things that are already available,” said Georgia Mastroieni, the museum’s director of youth and family education.
