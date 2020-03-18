Wilmington bars close doors because of coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following an executive order put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper, bars that don’t serve food all closed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Satellite Bar and Lounge in Wilmington was one of the many bars affected. Owner Dustin Ricks also owns Block Taco next door and says he plans to keep the stand open while the bar is closed.
"We are going to try to continue business as usual on that side,” said Ricks about Block Taco.
Ricks says he is very worried about his nine employees that work at the bar during the year.
“I’m going to try to find things for my employees to do while we are closed,” says Ricks. “Of course, I’m trying to keep money in the accounts to make sure the bills are paid on the bar side of things while we are closed. The last thing we want to do is shut down."
Retail businesses in Downton Wilmington also believe they’ll also be affected by the governor’s order.
There were very few people walking around the Cotton Exchange after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Kathleen White, the owner of Coastal Paws Retail & Barkery says she's nervous about what is going to happen to her business.
Right now, she says she has no plans of changing her operating hours, but that could change. “If we see a sharp decline, we might reduce them slightly to where our normal busy hours are from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.,” said White. “Just so we can prepare our homes and things like that. Outside of that, we’re going to stay open as long as we can.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.