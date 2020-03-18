AP Source: Panthers replacing Newton with Bridgewater at QB

AP Source: Panthers replacing Newton with Bridgewater at QB
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black) (Source: Mark Black)
March 17, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 10:08 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Teddy Bridgewater is replacing Cam Newton as the Panthers quarterback.

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with Bridgewater, who was an unrestricted free agent.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal cannot be made announced until the start of the league year.

The Panthers announced earlier in the day they are parting ways with Newton, who has been with the team since 2011.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)