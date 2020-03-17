WPD looking for suspects in multiple incidents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is using Facebook in hopes of identifying several people it says are connected to crimes in the city.
In a series of posts on its Facebook page Monday, the WPD released pictures of multiple people it says were involved in separate incidents.
Anyone with information on any person pictured in the Facebook posts below is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609. You also can submit a tip anonymously here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.