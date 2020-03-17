WPD looking for suspects in multiple incidents

In a series of posts on its Facebook page Monday, the WPD released pictures of multiple people it says were involved in separate incidents. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff | March 17, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 6:15 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is using Facebook in hopes of identifying several people it says are connected to crimes in the city.

In a series of posts on its Facebook page Monday, the WPD released pictures of multiple people it says were involved in separate incidents.

Anyone with information on any person pictured in the Facebook posts below is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609. You also can submit a tip anonymously here.

We're investigating several Breaking & Entering and Larceny cases. If you can identify any of these individuals, please...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Monday, March 16, 2020

Please help us identify these suspects wanted for theft. Contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Monday, March 16, 2020

