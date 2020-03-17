UNCW to require students to leave residence halls

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Based on new guidance submitted by the UNC system Tuesday morning, UNCW will now require all students to leave residence halls and return to their permanent residences, or remain in their current off-campus locations, if circumstances permit.
In an email sent to the university community, UNCW officials say some exceptions will be made for students who believe they need to remain in residence halls.
“These exceptions will be considered in extraordinary cases, including if students may not have safe and suitable alternative living arrangements, or if they have prohibitive travel restrictions or exceptional ongoing academic commitments,” the email stated.
University officials are developing criteria for students who will be permitted to remain in the residence halls and that information, including how to submit an exception request, will be shared by 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Information will also be shared regarding how students can retrieve belongings before returning home.
“We are working as quickly as we can to develop an organized, safe process for our students and their families. Campus dining and some campus services will be available for those who remain on campus. We will share details as soon as they are established, including information on how we will demonstrate social distance recommendations as it pertains to dining services,” the email stated.
University officials say it’s unclear how commencement will be impacted by the UNC system guidance that asks for the cancellation or postponement of public gatherings of 50 or more people.
“We will share that information as soon as System guidance is issued. Please know we understand how important this milestone event is for our students and their families as well as for our faculty and staff, and we appreciate the need for travel planning. With all of that in mind, we will share decisions as soon as they are made,” according to the email.
Spring break will remain in effect for this week as instructors and students prepare to move to online/alternate instruction on March 23.
“OAP students and students enrolled in fully online/distance ed courses should consult with instructors for guidance, as it may be different than guidance provided for the rest of the student population,” the email stated.
UNCW officials said they do not yet know if online/alternate instruction will be in effect for the remainder of the semester.
