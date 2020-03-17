‘This is uncharted territory,’ NHC commissioner gives update on coronavirus operations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - There are NO confirmed tests of COVID-19 in New Hanover County.
As of Monday night, 28 people have been tested for the virus and tests have either come back negative or are still pending. The county currently has 60 sample kits at their disposal, but is working to get more.
New Hanover County Commissioner Chair Julia Boseman gave an update on the health status in the county Monday afternoon. She mentioned the work being done in joint effort with the school system as well as the hospital to make sure there is a comprehensive plan in place.
Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. the county is opening a coronavirus call center. The center is meant for all questions and concerns people might have pertaining to the virus. This call line will be open from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 910-798-6800.
The school system is implementing its summer feeding program for students to be able to get meals. Meanwhile, NHRMC is working on a plan that will send nurses to homes to conduct a proper screening. They will be able to test the patient for the flu, then COVID-19 if its a negative flu test.
This is something the hospital said they’ve been planning for as soon as news of the virus spread from China.
“Our infection control committees have been meeting since December," said Chief Clinical Officer West Paul. "We’ve got a complete assessment, we have over 50 negative pressure rooms that are available, we can actually turn whole floors negative pressure rooms, hopefully it wont come to that but the plan is quite good and the resources we have are quite adequate at this point.”
