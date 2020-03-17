Sheriff’s office: Two arrested on drug trafficking charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man and a woman are facing numerous drug-trafficking-related charges following an investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release, the seven-month investigation concluded on Sunday with the arrests of Yvette Barbour, 44, of Wilmington and Marcus Joseph, 40, of Atlanta.
Officials say Joseph was transporting large quantities of cocaine and heroin to Barbour from Georgia.
Approximately 300 grams of crack cocaine, 80 grams of heroin, and a handgun were seized by detectives on Sunday.
Barbour was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $350,000 bond on the following charges:
- Trafficking cocaine (2 counts)
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- Manufacture cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Joseph was given a $900,000 bond on the following charges:
- Trafficking cocaine (2 counts)
- Trafficking in opium or heroin (2 counts)
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin (2 counts)
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
