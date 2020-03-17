Several area restaurants asking for mandatory closures so employees can get temporary unemployment benefits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several restaurant owners in the Wilmington area are asking Gov. Roy Cooper to issue a mandatory closure of restaurants across the state.
Rx Restaurant and Bar posted on its Facebook page that the owners are requesting the shutdown so their employees can receive temporary unemployment benefits.
“As restaurant owners in the Wilmington area, we have all done our part to help curb this public health crisis by taking every precaution for our guests and our staff to protect the health and well-being of all of us,” the Facebook post states. "The current trajectory is unsustainable. In light of evolving events, we feel it is pertinent to shut down restaurants in our state for the greater good, to protect both the public and our staff. Please help us by issuing mandatory closures so that our staff can begin receiving the temporary unemployment benefits they need to sustain them.
“Restaurants operate on notoriously slim margins, and with compromised business and health concerns, we cannot carry the financial burden of this alone. Governor Cooper, we need your help. Please #shutusdown.”
A full list of restaurants who support the idea can be found in the Facebook post below.
