Several area restaurants asking for mandatory closures so employees can get temporary unemployment benefits

“As restaurant owners in the Wilmington area, we have all done our part to help curb this public health crisis by taking every precaution for our guests and our staff to protect the health and well-being of all of us,” the Facebook post states. "The current trajectory is unsustainable. In light of evolving events, we feel it is pertinent to shut down restaurants in our state for the greater good, to protect both the public and our staff. Please help us by issuing mandatory closures so that our staff can begin receiving the temporary unemployment benefits they need to sustain them.