Play dates a little more distant in the COVID-19 era

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At one time, scores of children roamed the streets from sun up to sun down, just waiting to hear the dinner bell ring to know it was time to come home.
In recent years, play dates have replaced the pop-in-at-a-friend’s-house. Now, even playdates are getting a little stricter as more and more people learn how to adjust to the COVID-19 era amid calls for social distancing.
April Winters from Wilmington shared this recent picture of her son, Henry, connecting with his neighbor friends, Casey and Cody.
April says her son loves to play with his buddies all the time. You’ll typically find them on the trampoline or riding bikes and scooters as shown in this earlier picture below.
But, these days, they’ve tried to keep their distance by talking and playing through the fence between their yards.
