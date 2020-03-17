Plans submitted for mixed-use project on Castle Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A developer is looking to build a mixed-use project on Castle Street.
Plans for The Crown were submitted to the City of Wilmington’s planning department Monday.
According to plans from Urban Holdings, LLC, the project would be located at 919 Castle Street at the intersection with 10th Street.
The development would include two commercial spaces that are each 770 square feet.
There also would be 11 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom units in the three-story building.
