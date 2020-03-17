Panthers give Cam Newton permission to seek trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Panthers have given star quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.
Panthers general manger Marty Hurney said he met with Newton and his representatives to discuss the situation.
“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” Hurney said. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”
A trade would end Newton’s nine-year run with the Panthers.
Newton, who turns 31 in May, has made the Pro Bowl three times and was the league’s MVP in 2015. He was limited to two games in 2019 after suffering a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot during the preseason.
