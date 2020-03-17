Man charged with murder in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bolton man has been charged with murder in Columbus County.
Tucker Rector, 23, was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and booked at the detention center Monday night.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Tuesday morning that details on the case would be forthcoming.
The sheriff’s office has been investigating two suspicious deaths in recent months.
In December 2019, the body of Dave Timothy Singleton was discovered in a wooded area near the Pineway community. Earlier this month, a man’s body was found near the Green Acres Community
It is not known at this time if Rector’s arrest is connected to one of those cases or another incident.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.