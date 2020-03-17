Man charged with DWI after crashing into downtown Wilmington building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Warsaw man is accused of impaired driving after crashing his car into a downtown Wilmington building Tuesday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, James Timothy Gray, 56, was traveling north on Third Street near Market Street around 1 p.m. when his car veered left and struck a city bench, and then ran into the Wells Insurance Building located at 1 North Third Street.
Police say the building suffered minor damage and no one was hurt in the crash.
Gray was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center “due to his inebriated condition,” a police spokeswoman stated in the news release.
He was cited for DWI, careless and reckless driving, and driving with no license.
