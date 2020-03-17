Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has reported its first death from the new coronavirus. Health officials said Monday that a patient who contracted COVID-19 at a Lexington County nursing home died at a hospital. He was one of 28 cases being tracked in the state. Cruise ship passengers returned to Charleston on Monday after a four-day cruise to the Bahamas on the Carnival Sunshine. They said they had their temperatures frequently taken while on board, but not as they left the ship Monday morning. The state Senate plans to meet Tuesday to approve $45 million in emergency health funding with the House following up on Thursday.