’I don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring’: Wilmington-area restaurants, bars react to new guidelines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Restaurants all over the state are now left wondering what’s next after Governor Roy Cooper made the decision to close restaurants and bars to dine-in customers.
The announcement came Tuesday morning when several Irish pubs in Wilmington were looking forward to the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
“Today was normally our biggest day of the year," said Margaret Jennings, the owner of The Harp. "There was a lot of planning going on at the same time so having to deal with that coming up and this going on at the same time, was very anxiety-reducing and my plan is to stay calm and meet with our staff.”
Jennings says many of her employees have savings to fall back on during this time, but others will have to find work elsewhere.
They are not alone.
According to the National Restaurant Association, over 380,000 people work in the food service industry in North Carolina. As of Tuesday afternoon, a lot of them don’t have jobs for the time being.
“It’s going to be really tough," said Rob Potts, the manager at The Dubliner. "We’ve already got a bunch of bartenders trying to get on unemployment. I just don’t know what’s going to happen. It couldn’t happen at a worse time but at the same time I’d rather that all of our customers were safe.”
This was The Dubliner’s last St. Patrick’s Day, most likely, while NCDOT works to widen Carolina Beach Road in the future.
They are just one of countless restaurants and bars throughout the Cape Fear now left scrambling to not only secure their future, but those of their employees as well.
At Krazy’s Pizza and Subs, the manager, William Nagle, said he knows this decision was made to keep the community healthy, but he’s concerned for what’s to come in the months ahead.
“As long as they everybody comes together to figure out a way for people to get extensions on their debt, that’s going to be the key because while they’re going to fix this problem now, what about in two months when everybody’s power does start getting cut off?" said Nagle. "What about in two months when everybody’s bills start piling up? Then there will be a whole set of new problems.”
