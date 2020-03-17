Gov. Cooper: Restaurants, bars to close for dine-in customers starting at 5 p.m. today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Restaurants and bars in North Carolina will be closed to dine-in customers starting at 5 p.m. today, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.
According to a tweet from the governor’s account, takeout and delivery orders can continue.
Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to hold a media briefing at 2 p.m. to announce the executive order.
“The executive order will also include an expansion of the unemployment benefits to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19,” the tweet states.
On Monday, Cooper requested that the U.S. Small Business Administration grant a disaster declaration for business owners in North Carolina facing economic losses due to the novel coronavirus.
