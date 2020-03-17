First Alert Forecast: temperatures take off through Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and Happy St. Patrick’s Day! In your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region, Tuesday and Wednesday are looking more or less like a couple of temperature twins with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. Sky conditions and odds for showers will differ, though; you will want to guard against a higher 50% shower chance Tuesday versus a lower 10% chance Wednesday.
Temperatures will continue to soar through the week climbing 10-15 degrees above the average highs and lows. Also, expect a toasty first full day of spring Friday with mild high temperatures of 70-78 for most barrier island communities and even warmer 78-86 readings on the mainland. A strong cold front will chill these numbers out by Sunday and also bring a better dose of showers Saturday.
An unsettled pattern will also carry into next week as you can see in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: a ten-day forecast is just a tap away on your WECT Weather App!
