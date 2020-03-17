First Alert Forecast: radar dressed in green for St. Patrick’s Day

Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features a toasty first full day of spring Friday: expect mild high temperatures of 70-78 for most barrier island communities and even warmer 78-86 readings on the mainland. A strong cold front will chill these numbers out by Sunday, as you can see in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: a ten-day forecast is just a tap away on your WECT Weather App!