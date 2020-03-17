COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: A game of chess improves cognitive research

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -As local children and their families wait out the coronavirus pandemic, many of them will be looking for something to do.
One teacher in Pender County believes a game of chess is a great way to keep them focused while stimulating their minds.
Ms. Diggs, a West Pender Middle School teacher in Burgaw says research shows a game of chess helps improve and increase a child’s memory and helps with problem solving.
She’s asking for eight games for her classroom on the Donors Choose website.
They cost about $200 and she only needs $60.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Diggs project you can do so here.
