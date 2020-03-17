CFPUA: Section of Park Avenue closed for emergency sewer main repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A CFPUA contractor has closed the 4300 block of Park Avenue, effective immediately, for an emergency sewer main repair.
According to CFPUA, Park Avenue is closed to thru traffic in both directions between South 43rd and South 44th streets. Local traffic is being allowed.
The closure is expected to last until end-of-business on Wednesday, March 18.
Drivers are asked to detour using Peachtree Avenue. See a map of the road closure below:
