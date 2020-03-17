Brunswick historic site gets federal grant to stabilize shore nearly two years after Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly two years after Brunswick County sustained millions of dollars in damage from Hurricane Florence, a state historic site will receive more than $2-million to stabilize its shoreline.
The National Fish and Wildlife Federation approved a $2,002,500 grant to the state to protect the shoreline at the Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson site. The money will go towards the installation of an artificial reef system.
The reef system is expected to cut down on erosion from future storms, flooding and commercial traffic from ships. It’s also supposed to protect wildlife in the salt marshes, while providing a habitat for sea creatures.
The Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson site was closed for more than eight months after Florence hit in 2018.
