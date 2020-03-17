Brunswick County providing drive-thru meal service for seniors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Smoked sausage, rice and cabbage - that’s what’s on the menu for lunch this St. Patrick’s Day.
It’s not the “luck of the Irish” that’s responsible for getting this meal to local seniors. It’s the staff at Brunswick County’s Senior Services, who’ve been scrambling to feed people since COVID-19 has shuttered the doors.
“We’re respecting the need for social distancing,” said director Jim Fish. “We want to keep everyone healthy and safe but we want to make sure people are fed.”
This latest venture goes above and beyond the county’s Meals on Wheels program that feeds more than 400 homebound seniors on a daily basis.
This emergency program is in place to give those seniors, who usually come to their local center for both food and fellowship, a meal to take home as our region navigates this pandemic, along with the rest of country.
“It’s a simple drive-through service,” said Fish. “We bring the meal to their car so there’s limited interaction and exposure.”
Brunswick County Senior Resources is providing this service at its five locations between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
Those locations are:
10050 Beach Drive SW
Calabash, NC
3620 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
1513 N. Howe St.
Southport, NC
101 Stonechimney Rd
Supply, NC
121 Town Hall Dr.
Leland, NC
For more information on the program or any other programs impacting seniors at this time, call 910-754-2300
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.