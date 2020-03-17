Brunswick County considers civil lawsuit regarding nuisance property

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County leaders are looking into filing a nuisance case against a Carolina Shores home.
Brunswick County Commissioners were asked to consider a motion Monday giving county attorney Bob Shaver authority to work with the sheriff’s office and ALE to file a civil lawsuit regarding the alleged nuisance property.
According to the agenda item, the suit would be connected to NC general statutes Chapter 19, Article 1. That law describes a specific class of public nuisance that may be investigated by the sheriff and state ALE agents, including the use of a building for illegal drugs, prostitution or gambling.
Emails from county officials say the home in question is located in the Carolina Shores area, but don’t include any other specifics.
An email from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Captain of Legal Affairs Mose Highsmith to Shaver and the district attorney says allowing the suit to be filed jointly by the county attorney and law enforcement will ensure proper jurisdiction of the court. Additionally, the agenda item says civil abatement actions may be brought in the name of the county without being required to post bond with the court.
The civil lawsuit has not yet been filed.
The public information officer for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office confirms no charges have been filed in the case regarding the home and the matter remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.