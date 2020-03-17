Brunson vs. Shahbazyan postponed again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mixed martial artist Derek Brunson will have to wait longer for his next fight.
Brunson was scheduled to fight Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Fight Night 172 in Portland, Oregon on April 11, 2020, but the event has been postponed because the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was excited to compete April 11, but the UFC has to do what’s safe for the athletes and staff,” said Brunson. “So, it’s back home and time with the family. Then once the coronavirus clears up the fight will take place.”
Brunson (20-7) and Shahbazyan (11-0) were scheduled to fight at UFC 248 on March 7, but Brunson had to pull out of the fight because of an injury.
