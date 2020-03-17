Army civilian who works at Fort Bragg tests positive for coronavirus

FORT BRAGG (WBTV) - A Department of the Army civilian who works at Fort Bragg has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, according to the military installation’s Facebook page.
The person lives in Harnett County and is being counted as a positive case for that county, according to a release by Fort Bragg. This is the only confirmed case of COVID-19 on the base.
“We will continue to work closely with our interagency partners to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our force, Families and communities,” said Fort Bragg officials.
The Womack Army Medical Center’s Department of Public Health notified state public health authorities of the positive test.
